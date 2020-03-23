Coronavirus impact | Alcohol-maker Diageo India to use facilities to make hand sanitisers

To support the Indian government's efforts to combat the ongoing spread of coronavirus, leading beverage alcohol maker Diageo India on March 23 said it will manufacture hand sanitisers at its 15 units across the country.

The units will be repurposed to produce around 300,000 litres of sanitiser to help overcome the shortage of the product across India, the company said in a release.

In addition, it said it will also donate 500,000 litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to the sanitiser industry to make 2 million units (of 250 ml each) hand sanitisers.

“We stand united with the Government and Citizens of our country in the fight against the coronavirus. The demand for sanitisers is increasing by the hour, and we would like to use our manufacturing units to join in the effort to fill the demand-supply gap for sanitisers, so critical at this hour. Healthcare providers are at the forefront of this fight, and donating masks is a token of our appreciation for their selfless dedication to fighting the epidemic,” said Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and CEO, Diageo India.

“We also want to support our partners in the hospitality industry, especially bartenders who are facing unprecedented challenges due to closure of restaurants and bars,” he added.

The company has pledged support with a Rs 3 crore health insurance cover for bartenders associated with the Diageo World Class programme in India.

Diageo India will also donate around 150,000 masks to five public health departments across the country for health care professionals and caregivers who are selflessly extending their service to COVID-19 affected patients.