Coronavirus impact | 72% of outstanding bank credit in red zones: CARE Ratings

The outstanding bank credit was Rs 100.7 lakh crore as of Q3 FY20 end as against Rs 93.7 lakh crore at the end of Q3 FY19.

Starting from the third phase of the lockdown, the government had classified districts as red, orange and green zones according to the number of COVID-19 infections.

In terms of bank deposits, the share of red zones was 62 percent, orange zones accounted for 26 percent and green zones for 12 percent as at the end of Q3FY20.

Economic activity has resumed in orange and green zones, with certain restrictions, but it is still prohibited in red zones.





"As a majority of both credit as well as deposits are in the red zone, any delay in the resumption of economic activity could pressure the banks' balance sheets and impact credit costs," CARE Ratings said.





Most major cities in India are included in the list of red zones.