Coronavirus | For a steep price, luxury concierges can provide private charter flights: Report

Amid the nationwide lockdown, some of India's rich are making use of luxury concierges for private charter flights and other services, Business Standard reported.

The flights are typically being used for reuniting family members stuck in different cities and countries, or for medical emergencies. Such services usually come at a steep cost.

Annual memberships at such service providers can cost Rs 3 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, or Rs 25 lakhs, depending on the type of membership chosen, the report said.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown, already extended in a few states, is widely expected to continue across the country.

Individuals can leave the houses only to buy essential items or in case of an emergency. Both domestic and international flights have been suspended.

Quintessentially, a London-based company that operates in Gurugram, is offering luxury concierge services during the lockdown. The Quintessentially team at Gurugram consists of former executives of the Oberoi Group, IHCL and the Leela Group of Hotels.

“Individuals are getting permission from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with embassy applications, if there is an urgent need for foreign travel, post which we organise private jets for the journey,” the report quotes Rishabh Shekhar, Director of Operations at Quintessentially, as saying.

Air ambulances, too, are available, provided the doctor's certificate and other paperwork is in place. Shekhar said it can take between five and 12 days to get the approval for flying.

A private air ambulance charter (domestic travel, 5-seater aircraft) costs Rs 25-30 lakh, the report said.

Shipra Baranwal, who heads the India operations for London-based Ten Lifestyle Group, told the publication there was a spike in demand for private charter services just before the lockdown began. “It was mainly for reuniting family members, many of them students, who were stuck in different countries or cities," Baranwal told Business Standard.

When the outbreak began in India, customers were also ordering thousands of masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectants, Shekhar added.

Over the past week, requests have become more lifestyle-related, such as virtual sessions with celebrity trainers and chefs, the report said. A virtual session with a celebrity chef is priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000. On a monthly basis, virtual sessions with a celebrity trainer are priced at Rs 20,000.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, customers would usually ask for customised travel plans, unique experiential events and gifting services.