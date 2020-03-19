Coronavirus fallout: Food delivery business takes a hit as consumers wary of outside food

The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing down fresh challenges to the food delivery business, potentially affecting players such as Swiggy and Zomato as well, according to two industry sources. While it has caused footfalls in restaurants to fall by more than 50 percent, remote orders which were expected to pick up are not showing such signs.

“If footfalls would have been replaced by online orders, takeaways could have meant business for us. But the sentiment against eating out is forcing families to stay indoors and cook themselves,” said a restaurant owner on condition of anonymity.

While Swiggy and Zomato did not respond to official queries, industry estimates suggest their orders have fallen by as much as 20 percent. This number remains an estimate and might vary between multiple locations since there is no concrete city-wide data to ascertain that.

Many housing societies banned the entry of delivery agents into their premises as more cases of COVID-19 infections surfaced across the country. A notification to residents from a housing society at Whitefield in Bengaluru states that all delivery persons from e-commerce platforms will be stopped at the gate and residents have been requested to pick up their products from designated kiosks only.

While contactless delivery has already been started by prominent brands like Domino’s and McDonald’s, food delivery platforms are also understood to be following suit.

“Delivery partners with protective gear will be leaving the food packet at a point, from where it can be collected by consumers. Also, this will work best when customers choose to pay digitally,” said a founder of a restaurant chain.

While families would still have the option of cooking food, many young bachelors will be forced to still order from outside. Moreover, ordering food is a habit and a lifestyle choice, which consumers will have to go back to. Even then, there will be a big problem for new and emerging brands, as the section of customers who are ready to experiment with their food has become extremely small in the wake of this pandemic, say experts.

“New brand discovery will be a challenge, consumers will tend to stick to restaurants and delivery brands that they trust, this will impact business of new brands especially,” said Thomas Fenn, Co-Founder of Mahabelly, which serves Kerala cuisine in New Delhi.

In the meantime, the National Restaurant Association of India has asked its partner restaurants to shut down till the end of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is likely to impact their business further. The industry body is engaged in conversations with multiple stakeholders like the government, banks and landlords for support or moratorium of payments in these difficult times.

The industry is battling on two sides; firstly, reduced business as people have been asked to stay away from public gatherings, and secondly, they are doubtful about the hygiene of cooking staff and delivery agents.

“There is a general sense of fear among citizens, delivery agents can also be carriers of the virus, which is affecting food delivery business as well,” said the restaurant owner quoted above.

A founder of an early-stage cloud kitchen startup in Bengaluru told Moneycontrol that he is using this opportunity to strengthen his business model and create new standards of hygiene which the food industry should have adopted long back. But the perception battle is a difficult one to fight, he agreed.