you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | SBI may extend moratorium benefits to NBFCs: Report

The RBI had granted a three-month moratorium on term loan deposits whose installments are due between March 1 and May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI) may extend the moratorium benefits allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on other loans to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) as well.

CNBC-TV18 reported that SBI might discuss the plan at a board meeting on May 6.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

RBI had granted a three-month moratorium on term loan deposits for instalments due between March 1 and May 31. It had not specified whether borrowings by NBFCs are covered under the moratorium.

The moratorium is intended to provide borrowers relief during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On the matter of NBFCs, the central bank has allowed lenders to make decisions on a case-by-case basis, CNBC-TV18 reported.

So far, SBI had been providing NBFCs financial support in the form of loans, the report said.

At least 25 NBFCs have approached SBI requesting additional loans, the report added.

Other major banks are waiting for SBI's decision before granting relief to NBFCs, the report added.

"We cannot have some banks granting moratorium to an NBFC, and other banks in the consortium not granting relief, that will not work out. So we need to have a consensus in the action we will take as an industry" the head of a state-run lender told the news channel.

First Published on May 6, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #SBI

