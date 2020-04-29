App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | FMCG majors tie-up with ecommerce players to sell directly to customers: Report

Only essential items can be manufactured and sold during the nationwide lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the nationwide lockdown hits supply chains, more than 12 consumer goods companies have begun selling directly to consumers.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mondelez, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Dabur, and Colgate are improving last-mile delivery by breaking traditional supply chains, The Economic Times reported.

FMCG companies have tied up with ecommerce companies such as Dunzo, Scootsy and Swiggy, the report said. The companies' sale staff has even reached out to resident welfare associations (RWAs).

"These partnerships are a vindication of the power of collaboration as no brand alone has answers to fulfil the needs of the nation during these unprecedented times," B Sumant, executive director at ITC, told The Economic Times.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only essential items can be manufactured and sold during this period.

Several FMCG companies and retailers have faced supply chain disruptions due to delays in the movement of trucks and shortage of staff.

Dabur has tied up with online delivery services to improve supply to retail stores and households.

"Our sales officials are reaching out to RWAs across the country and ensuring the availability of our range of immunity boosters," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive of Dabur, told the publication.

ITC, P&G and Modelez have partnered with Swiggy. ITC has also formed arrangements with ApnaComplex, NoBroker, MyGate, Dunzo, and Zomato, the report said.

Mondelez has also partnered with Delhivery and Scootsy, while P&G has also formed arrangements with Dunzo and Zomato, the report added. Dunzo also has a tie-up with Britannia.
While retailers had begun partnering with ecommerce companies in the initial days of the lockdown, FMCG companies have started doing so only recently.


First Published on Apr 29, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Coromavirus #Current Affairs #India

