Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 15: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 90,000 mark

With more than 10.77 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.75 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.08 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 14, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 90,730.

With over 10.77 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 10,77,374 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,75,079 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,08,511 cases

> Karnataka - 4,67,689 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,17,195 cases

India has recorded more than 49.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 80,776 deaths. Of these, more than 9.9 lakh are active cases while over 38.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,72,845 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands227-25 327835 52
2Andhra Pradesh93204-1868 4769039764 497260 
3Arunachal Pradesh175624 4531152 11
4Assam28630469 1150541921 48213 
5Bihar13975-138 1455602210 831
6Chandigarh2847119 5300130 98
7Chhattisgarh336452140 331091178 57318 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu248-7 251325 2
9Delhi28641-171 1881223374 477026 
10Goa4946-227 19648519 30414 
11Gujarat1646962 951381255 322717 
12Haryana20417338 747122125 100025 
13Himachal Pradesh3659295 618268 82
14Jammu and Kashmir18049568 36381644 89517 
15Jharkhand14064-272 481121529 561
16Karnataka98482-740 3618238865 7384119 
17Kerala30555415 798092110 45415 
18Ladakh90334 247539 41
19Madhya Pradesh21228741 677111713 179129 
20Maharashtra291630914 75585015789 29894363 
21Manipur1585-53 6340149 46
22Meghalaya168663 215176 27
23Mizoram549-49 91989 0
24Nagaland1289117 391514 10
25Odisha32344805 1220243382 63711 
26Puducherry4805-73 15027457 394
27Punjab20690903 589991463 242468 
28Rajasthan1672672 861621644 125014 
29Sikkim58215 152116 16
30Tamil Nadu46912-100 4531655799 843453 
31Telangana30400-132 1291872180 98410 
32Tripura7564135 11925389 207
33Uttarakhand10374-145 222131173 42915 
34Uttar Pradesh67287-835 2454175932 449162 
35West Bengal2369369 1782233084 400358 
Total#9900613463 385939979292 807761054 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.9 crore infections and over 9.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 10:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

