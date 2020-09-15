Coronavirus state-wise tally September 15: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 90,000 mark

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 14, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 90,730.

With over 10.77 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 10,77,374 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,75,079 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,08,511 cases

> Karnataka - 4,67,689 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,17,195 cases

India has recorded more than 49.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 80,776 deaths. Of these, more than 9.9 lakh are active cases while over 38.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,72,845 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 227 -25 3278 35 52 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 93204 -1868 476903 9764 4972 60 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1756 24 4531 152 11 1 4 Assam 28630 469 115054 1921 482 13 5 Bihar 13975 -138 145560 2210 831 9 6 Chandigarh 2847 119 5300 130 98 5 7 Chhattisgarh 33645 2140 33109 1178 573 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 -7 2513 25 2 9 Delhi 28641 -171 188122 3374 4770 26 10 Goa 4946 -227 19648 519 304 14 11 Gujarat 16469 62 95138 1255 3227 17 12 Haryana 20417 338 74712 2125 1000 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 3659 295 6182 68 82 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18049 568 36381 644 895 17 15 Jharkhand 14064 -272 48112 1529 561 6 16 Karnataka 98482 -740 361823 8865 7384 119 17 Kerala 30555 415 79809 2110 454 15 18 Ladakh 903 34 2475 39 41 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 21228 741 67711 1713 1791 29 20 Maharashtra 291630 914 755850 15789 29894 363 21 Manipur 1585 -53 6340 149 46 22 Meghalaya 1686 63 2151 76 27 1 23 Mizoram 549 -49 919 89 0 24 Nagaland 1289 117 3915 14 10 25 Odisha 32344 805 122024 3382 637 11 26 Puducherry 4805 -73 15027 457 394 9 27 Punjab 20690 903 58999 1463 2424 68 28 Rajasthan 16726 72 86162 1644 1250 14 29 Sikkim 582 15 1521 16 16 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46912 -100 453165 5799 8434 53 31 Telangana 30400 -132 129187 2180 984 10 32 Tripura 7564 135 11925 389 207 7 33 Uttarakhand 10374 -145 22213 1173 429 15 34 Uttar Pradesh 67287 -835 245417 5932 4491 62 35 West Bengal 23693 69 178223 3084 4003 58 Total# 990061 3463 3859399 79292 80776 1054 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.9 crore infections and over 9.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.