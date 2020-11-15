Coronavirus state-wise tally November 15: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.8 lakh

Delhi reported 7,340 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 14, pushing its tally to 4,82,170.

With over 17.44 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,44,698 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,60,082 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,52,955 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,56,372 cases

> Kerala - 5,20,417 cases

India has recorded more than 88.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, nearly 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 82 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 151 -2 4315 11 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 19757 -505 826344 2155 6854 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1323 -69 14421 102 48 1 4 Assam 3964 -425 205250 529 961 3 5 Bihar 5727 90 218689 376 1179 5 6 Chandigarh*** 1009 14381 246 7 Chhattisgarh 19275 54 188167 645 2562 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3263 4 2 9 Delhi 44456 127 430195 7117 7519 96 10 Goa 1653 -62 43533 145 659 1 11 Gujarat 12512 123 170931 995 3797 6 12 Haryana 19538 125 176368 1988 2011 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 6716 -23 22183 337 431 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5728 83 94851 476 1580 6 15 Jharkhand 3116 -175 101897 328 922 1 16 Karnataka 27984 -61 820590 2198 11508 17 17 Kerala 77046 -462 441523 6793 1848 26 18 Ladakh 978 -11 6289 76 89 19 Madhya Pradesh 9005 129 170969 876 3083 7 20 Maharashtra 86470 1425 1612314 2707 45914 105 21 Manipur 3084 16 18334 190 218 5 22 Meghalaya 1014 -14 9518 63 100 2 23 Mizoram 569 -4 2820 28 4 1 24 Nagaland 807 80 8891 32 52 25 Odisha 9880 -384 296516 1271 1510 15 26 Puducherry 1054 -19 34637 66 608 27 Punjab*** 5771 130406 4428 28 Rajasthan 18053 396 203524 1754 2056 12 29 Sikkim 296 3 4073 37 87 1 30 Tamil Nadu 17154 -594 727752 2494 11466 12 31 Telangana 15425 -979 240545 1637 1404 3 32 Tripura 1105 -38 30478 64 362 33 Uttarakhand 4417 110 62483 181 1102 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 23367 272 479182 2002 7354 27 35 West Bengal 30792 -709 390096 4479 7610 53 Total# 479216 -1503 8205728 42156 129635 447 *** Updated data awaited *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 5.3 crore infections and over 13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

