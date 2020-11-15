PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:08 AM IST

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 15: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 4.8 lakh

With more than 17.44 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.6 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.52 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi reported 7,340 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 14, pushing its tally to 4,82,170.

With over 17.44 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,44,698 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,60,082 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,52,955 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,56,372 cases

> Kerala - 5,20,417 cases

India has recorded more than 88.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, nearly 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 82 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 14, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands151-2 431511 61
2Andhra Pradesh19757-505 8263442155 6854
3Arunachal Pradesh1323-69 14421102 48
4Assam3964-425 205250529 961
5Bihar572790 218689376 1179
6Chandigarh***100914381246
7Chhattisgarh1927554 188167645 256217 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2032632
9Delhi44456127 4301957117 751996 
10Goa1653-62 43533145 659
11Gujarat12512123 170931995 3797
12Haryana19538125 1763681988 2011
13Himachal Pradesh6716-23 22183337 431
14Jammu and Kashmir572883 94851476 1580
15Jharkhand3116-175 101897328 922
16Karnataka27984-61 8205902198 1150817 
17Kerala77046-462 4415236793 184826 
18Ladakh978-11 628976 89
19Madhya Pradesh9005129 170969876 3083
20Maharashtra864701425 16123142707 45914105 
21Manipur308416 18334190 218
22Meghalaya1014-14 951863 100
23Mizoram569-4 282028 4
24Nagaland80780 889132 52
25Odisha9880-384 2965161271 151015 
26Puducherry1054-19 3463766 608
27Punjab***57711304064428
28Rajasthan18053396 2035241754 205612 
29Sikkim296407337 87
30Tamil Nadu17154-594 7277522494 1146612 
31Telangana15425-979 2405451637 1404
32Tripura1105-38 3047864 362
33Uttarakhand4417110 62483181 1102
34Uttar Pradesh23367272 4791822002 735427 
35West Bengal30792-709 3900964479 761053 
Total#479216-1503 820572842156 129635447 
*** Updated data awaited
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.3 crore infections and over 13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

