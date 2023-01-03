Covid news live updates: Omicron's XBB most prevalent, circulating all over India, says INSACOG

January 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Top L&T boss expresses fears over Covid resurgence, calls it worrisome

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro, said worrisome reports of the recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic are coming up in India.

Subrahmanyan said in a speech, “…we are again hearing worrisome reports of recurrence of the pandemic in India though China remains the largest hot spot.”

This comes as China witnesses a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country driven by BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. India has also reported a few cases of the BF.7 variant.