Covid news live updates: Omicron's XBB most prevalent, circulating all over India, says INSACOG

Covid news updates: Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin was released on Monday. According to the bulletin, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 were also circulating but in lesser extent.
Top L&T boss expresses fears over Covid resurgence, calls it worrisome
SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro, said worrisome reports of the recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic are coming up in India.
Subrahmanyan said in a speech, “…we are again hearing worrisome reports of recurrence of the pandemic in India though China remains the largest hot spot.”
This comes as China witnesses a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country driven by BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. India has also reported a few cases of the BF.7 variant.
XBB variant dominant in India
"Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.
Covid infection rate in India below 500 a day mark
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin says the overall infection rate is below 500 per day in India. “In northern part of India, XBB was prevalent, whereas in the eastern part, BA.2.75 was the prevalent sub-lineage. BA.2.10 and other Omicron sub-lineage frequency was lower last week. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period,” it said.
South Korea tests for arrivals for China
South Korea has started Covid-19 testing for arrivals from China at Incheon International Airport.Under the new restrictions which came into effect from Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry, Yonhap news agency reported.
Passengers from China who arrive in UK next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative COVID test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.