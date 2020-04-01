Coronavirus | After Infosys & Wipro, Cognizant sets aside $10 million to fight COVID-19

Cognizant Philanthropies has made an initial commitment of $10 million to support communities impacted by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

Cognizant's US and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Part of the fund will go into the World Health Organisation’s ‘COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund’ and GlobalGiving’s ‘Coronavirus Relief Fund’.

The fund will also be used for creating healthcare infrastructure, including resources for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers, and investments in equipment and diagnostic tools, it said. Apart from this, the fund will also support education, training, and reskilling programmes for vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19, the statement added.

Before Cognizant, Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation announced a contribution of Rs 1,125 crore to fight coronavirus. Of this, Rs 1,000 crore will come from the Azim Premji Foundation. Wipro’s commitment was Rs 100 crore.

Infosys foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore. The fund, a company statement said, will be utilised to expand hospital capacity, enable hospital stay for COVID-19 patients, with the focus on economically weaker sections.

Ventilators, testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks will be funded under this. It will also ensure that underprivileged has access to food and nutrition. Close to $50 crore will go PM-CARES fund.