CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega | RIL to pay contract staff earnings less than Rs 30,000 even if they do not work

Reliance Industries on March 23 said it will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to this novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. "For those earning below Rs 30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cashflow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden," it said in a statement.

The company announced a number of measures, including ramping up production capacity to 1 lakh face masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients and free meals in various cities to support the livelihood of those impacted by the outbreak.

In a statement, RIL said its CSR arm - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital – in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for patients who test positive for COVID-19. It has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the district authorities, as an initiative to battle against the outbreak.

RIL will provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles used to transport COVID-19 patients while Reliance Foundation will provide free meals across various cities to those whose livelihood has been hit by the outbreak.

