you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega | RIL to pay contract staff earnings less than Rs 30,000 even if they do not work

The company announced a number of measures, including ramping up production capacity to 1 lakh face masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients and free meals in various cities to support the livelihood of those impacted by the outbreak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries on March 23 said it will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to this novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak. "For those earning below Rs 30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cashflow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden," it said in a statement.

The company announced a number of measures, including ramping up production capacity to 1 lakh face masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients and free meals in various cities to support the livelihood of those impacted by the outbreak.

In a statement, RIL said its CSR arm - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital – in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai, for patients who test positive for COVID-19. It has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the district authorities, as an initiative to battle against the outbreak.

To catch all the live action on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

RIL will provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles used to transport COVID-19 patients while Reliance Foundation will provide free meals across various cities to those whose livelihood has been hit by the outbreak.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Reliance Industries #stocks

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

