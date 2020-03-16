Coronavirus pandemic | Following US Fed move, economists pitch for an early rate cut. When will RBI act?

The street is sure the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut rates, the only question is when. A section of economists bet this could happen even before the next policy, considering that globally central banks have jointly coordinated an emergency monetary policy rate action.

On March 15, the US Federal reserve announced it would cut interest rates to zero and buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet next on April 3 and the chorus calling for an rate cut to stimulate demand is only getting shriller.

“RBI will cut rates for sure,” DK Joshi, Chief Economist at rating agency CRISIL, told Moneycontrol.

Indranil Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at BofA Securities, too sees a 25 bps cut before/on April 3.

Though, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, does not rule out a rate cut, he feels it is 'unlikely to materially invigorate demand'.

In an earlier report, Moneycontrol, had analysed why an emergency rate cut may not have the desired impact in Indian economy.

MPC, the rate setting panel, has so far cut the repo rate at which it lends short-term funds to banks by 135 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) in the current rate cut cycle.

At its February policy, RBI announced a status quo in the policy rate at 5.15 percent, signalling its discomfort to tinker with rates at a time when inflationary pressures are inching up. But the MPC left enough hints that it will cut rates going forward as inflation eases, retaining the ‘accommodative’ policy stance.

Commenting on the Fed rate cut, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, at CARE Ratings, said the move is at best palliative as it will provide funding and lower cost to companies in distress. “But it cannot do anything about the spread of virus and its after-effects. Therefore cutting rates has limited impact to the extent that companies, which go down under due to the shutdown, can have access to cheaper funds.”

According to Ghosh, combination of a larger rate cut (notwithstanding the dangers of further cut in deposit rate) and/or indirect tax rate cut could be the policy options in an unprecedented global meltdown. One possibility is that RBI could undertake more unconventional measures to assure the system of more liquidity and bring down cost of funds beyond rate cuts.

In its last policy, while maintaining status-quo on rates, the RBI had announced a slew of measures including offering a temporary relief to banks on cash reserve ratio requirement while lending to home, auto and SME borrowers.

Sen sees MPC cutting rates further in June and October.

But a rate cut may not be enough and fiscal support may be needed to provide the economy the required cushion against economic consequences of the pandemic, Joshi said, adding: “Fiscal support may be needed.”

One factor that could give provide the committee some comfort if it wants to cut rates is the slight easing of retail inflation in the last reading. Consumer inflation accelerated to 6.58 percent in February versus 7.59 percent in the preceding month.

How bad is the coronavirus impact on an already slowing economy? Economists aren’t sure yet about the actual extent of the coronavirus problem on economies.

CRISIL, which was supposed to release its assessment of the coronavirus impact on Indian economy, has postponed the release of the report. “With rapidly changing situation, we are doing a reassessment,” Joshi said.

At this point, there are no major company shutdowns in India though several offices are asking employees to work from home. But if the situation aggravates, several sectors like auto, electronics, consumer durables, tourism, hospitality, aviation and retail will witness some pain. \

“There could be pressure on income/profits and debt servicing if problem persists for long. A cut in rates would assuage them. But nothing really beyond. It is a judgment call that the RBI will have to take,” Sabnavis stated.