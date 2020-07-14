App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corona Kavach policy | Healthcare workers to get 5% discount on medical insurance premium

Corona Kavach policy is a specialised health insurance plan designed to offer protection against medical expenses incurred due to Coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The insurance regulator July 14 announced that healthcare workers including doctors and nurses will get a 5 percent premium discount when they buy the Corona Kavach medical insurance policies from the 30 general insurance companies.

Corona Kavach is a specialised health insurance plan designed to offer protection against medical expenses incurred due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said this is a gesture of acknowledgement of the contribution of the healthcare sector in the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

Close

This is a standard health insurance plan that is available with a sum insured of Rs 50,000-5 lakh. It is an indemnity-based product where the insurance amount paid to the customer is equivalent to the expenses incurred during hospitalisation.

Fifteen days pre-hospitalisation and 30 days post-hospitalisation expenses incurred will be payable under this policy. Policy period ranges between three and a half months to nine and a half months.

Premiums charged under Corona Kavach standard product are much lower than regular health insurance plans.

For instance, the Corona Kavach by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for a family of three people aged 25, 40 and 50 years, on individual sum insured of Rs 3 lakh each, total premium (without GST) would work out to Rs 7,235 for a nine-and-a-half-month policy.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #insurance

