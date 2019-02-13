Cornelis Vrieswijk resigns as GoAir CEO; Jehangir Wadia to be interim chief

Cornelis Vrieswijk has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoAir, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Jehangir Wadia will take over as the interim chief.

Vrieswijk joined GoAir in June 2018 from EasyJet after Wolfgang Prock-Schauer quit in December. He had over 25 years experience in the aviation and travel industries with stints at Thomas Cook Group and Transavia Airlines.Vrieswijk was directly reporting to the Chairman Nusli Wadia, Managing Director Jeh Wadia and the Board of Directors of GoAir.

The airline has been making the news in January following the recurring glitches on the Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus planes having forced the Wadia group-run budget carrier to ground as many as seven Airbus A320 Neos.

The airline has 49 planes in the fleet and 30 of them are A320 Neos.

Notably, the civil aviation ministry is set review the frequent on-ground and mid-air glitches that the P&W engines, powering these planes, have been facing soon after their induction in early 2016.

With inputs from PTI.