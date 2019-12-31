Core sector output shrinks by 1.5% in November

Contracting for the fourth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 1.5 percent in November 2019 as five of the eight sectors witnessed negative growth, according to official data released on December 31. The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.3 percent in November 2018.

Production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, and electricity contracted in the month under review.

The growth rate of cement production dropped to 4.1 percent from 8.8 percent in November 2018.

The output of refinery products and fertilizers increased by 3.1 percent and 13.6 percent respectively in November 2019 over the year-ago month.

During the April-November period, core industries recorded flat growth (zero percent) against 5.1 percent in the year-ago period.