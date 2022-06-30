English
    Core sector output expands by 18.1% in May

    In May, the output of coal, crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity rose by 25.1 per cent, 4.6 per cent, 16.7 per cent, 22.8 per cent, 26.3 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
    The growth of eight core infrastructure sectors expanded by 18.1 per cent in May against 16.4 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Thursday.

    The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 9.3 per cent in April 2022, the data showed. In May, the output of coal, crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity rose by 25.1 per cent, 4.6 per cent, 16.7 per cent, 22.8 per cent, 26.3 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

    Growth rate in the production of natural gas and steel slowed down by 7 per cent and 15 per cent in the month under review as compared to 20.1 per cent and 55.2 per cent, respectively in May 2021.

    Cumulatively, during April-May 2022-23, the output of these eight sectors declined to 13. 6 per cent as compared to 36.3 per cent during April-May 2021-22.
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 06:49 pm
