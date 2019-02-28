Core sector growth at 1.8% in January

India's eight core industries -- coal, steel, natural gas, cement, crude oil, fertilisers, refinery products and electricity -- grew at 1.8 percent in January versus 2.6 percent month-on-month (MoM).

The growth for April to January period was at 4.5 percent as opposed to 4.1 percent year-on-year (YoY)

The steel output for January stood at 8.2 percent, as compared to 12.9 percent last month. Output of fertilisers in January stood at 10.5 percent as compared to -2.4 percent MoM, and the output of refinery products stood at -2.6 percent, as compared to -4.8 percent MoM.

On the energy front, the coal output for January stood at 1.7 percent as compared to 1.1 percent MoM, with crude oil output at unchanged at -4.3 percent MoM, and natural gas output at 6.2 percent as compared to 4.2 percent MoM.