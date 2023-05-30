Copper prices near 6-month low as supply tightens, China demand remains uneven

Market participants will closely monitor any developments in China's stimulus measures and the overall global economic conditions to gauge the future trajectory of copper prices.

Copper prices have tumbled to near six-month lows, experiencing a significant 7% decline in the past month. The market is grappling with a mix of factors, including uneven demand in China and a persistent supply shortage. These developments have caused concerns among market participants and prompted experts to revise their price forecasts for the red metal.

One of the key contributors to the current copper market dynamics is China, the world's largest consumer of the metal. While demand in China has been uneven, the overall supply of copper remains tight. This tightness has been further accentuated by inventories reaching below 60,000 tonnes on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the lowest level seen since 2005.

Chile, the top copper producer globally, has also played a significant role in shaping the market conditions. The country estimates a decline in copper output year-on-year, with projected decreases of 7% in 2023 and 10.6% in 2022. These estimates have raised concerns about potential supply constraints and further added to the pressure on prices.

Stimulus measures

According to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG), the market is expected to face a substantial deficit in copper supply. The ICSG projects a deficit of 114,000 tonnes in 2023 and an even larger deficit of 431,000 tonnes in 2022. These deficits highlight the growing imbalance between demand and supply in the copper market.

The current weak data and uncertain market conditions may prompt China to implement stimulus measures, which could potentially boost metal demand. Such measures would likely have a positive impact on copper and other metals in the market.

In light of the evolving market dynamics, various industry experts have revised their copper price forecasts. The CRU Group has raised its global demand growth forecast from 2% to 3.2%. Meanwhile, Marex Spectron predicts that copper could reach $9,000 per tonne by the end of 2023. Bank of America (BoA) is even more optimistic, forecasting a price of $10,000 per tonne by the same period.

Counter view

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs (GS) has recently revised its metal price forecast downward, from $9,750 to $8,698 per tonne. Fitch Ratings estimates a more conservative price of $8,500 per tonne. However, ING predicts that copper will continue to stay above $7,500 per tonne, indicating a relatively stable outlook for the red metal.

The copper market remains a focal point for investors and industry participants as they navigate through the changing landscape. The supply tightness, coupled with demand uncertainties, continues to shape market sentiment and price expectations.

Market participants will closely monitor any developments in China's stimulus measures and the overall global economic conditions to gauge the future trajectory of copper prices.