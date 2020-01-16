Copper prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Copper

Copper On Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 0.24 percent to close at $6287 per tonne. The red metal falls on profit taking despite signing of the phase of the trade deal between US and China.

Outlook

On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets trading higher by 0.51 percent at $6246 per tonne.

For all commodities report, click here