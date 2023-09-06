Cooperative global policy efforts required to tackle inflation: Emkay’s Arora

Driven by a surge in vegetable prices, Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led inflation in July jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent.

The next decade will be marred by more macro uncertainty and inflation volatility globally and will require individual and cooperative global policy efforts, Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist to Emkay, has said, expressing her thoughts on Moneycontrol’s exclusive interview with PM Modi.

"A global effort will be needed, be it for the management of geopolitics, increasing weather vagaries, climate change, or even the transition to green energy," she said.

Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE, along with Accelerated, Inclusive, and Resilient Growth, are two of the six G20 priorities that India is working to get a consensus on during its presidency of the G20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking with Moneycontrol, has called for close cooperation among countries in tackling inflation as both advanced and emerging economies grapple with higher prices.

During the interview, PM Modi acknowledged that inflation is a key issue that the world faces, especially as global dynamics have changed due to the pandemic followed by the conflict in Ukraine.

Modi's comments on global inflationary pressures echo observations made in several economic studies and high-profile speeches made last month at the US Federal Reserve's annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole.

Emphasising that global collaboration is key for inflation management, Modi said that the forum of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors has acknowledged the need to ensure that policies taken by each country to combat inflation do not lead to negative repercussions in other countries.

However, the Bank of Baroda’s Chief Economist, Madan Sabnavis, presented a different view. According to him, the inflation problem in India is more domestic than international.

Inflation, at least in India, is being caused by domestic rather than global factors, primarily on account of food inflation. And therefore, there is no role the global environment has to play," he said.

As per him, it is only the global crude oil prices that can be accounted for to drive some part of Indian inflation. "On the global level, crude oil is the only commodity whose raised prices affect India. This, however, is out of anyone’s control. The prices are up due to geopolitical factors. However, India has done well importing oil from Russia. It needs to continue diversifying its import basket to tackle the price rise," he said.

Driven by a surge in vegetable prices, Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led inflation in July jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent. To arrest this spike in food prices, the Union government has already taken a number of steps, ranging from banning the export of non-basmati white rice and subsidising the retail cost of tomatoes to imposing a 40 percent export duty on onions.

"As far as India is concerned, we have taken a number of steps to control inflation. Even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022," the Prime Minister told Moneycontrol.