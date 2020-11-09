Softbank Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra, 3 others leave board as Masayoshi Son seeks to improve governance

Softbank Group Corp. has said four of its current directors will leave the board in its effort to improve corporate governance within the firm by bringing in more outside directors, thereby increasing their proportion within its current composition.

As part of the restructuring, Marcelo Claure, chief operating officer; Rajeev Misra, head of the Vision Fund; and Katsunori Sago, chief strategy officer will be stepping down. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, who represented Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will also leave the board, Bloomberg reported.

Once these changes are made, the board will be reduced to having only nine members.

Softbank's founder Masayoshi Son said one of the aims of these changes is to separate management and operations. This is because there is an increased focus on investments rather than managing own companies.

“Masa, myself, should be most supervised,” Son joked in a question and answer session. “More external directors mean better governance," he added.

As per Son, he wanted the changes to be implemented in June itself, but the firm was not ready at that time, Bloomberg said.

“The changes to our Board build upon the enhancements we made in June, including ensuring we have a greater proportion of External Board Directors, and further highlight SoftBank’s commitment to corporate governance,” Son said in a statement.

On May 18, SoftBank said Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board and that it would propose three new appointments to the board.

“The changes to our Board build upon the enhancements we made in June, including ensuring we have a greater proportion of External Board Directors, and further highlight SoftBank’s commitment to corporate governance,” Son said in a statement.