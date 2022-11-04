Contrarian calls: Downgrades outnumber upgrades, led by global and stock-specific woes

There were few gainers on the Nifty 50 in October, but even then, stocks with marginal gains are starting to see downgrades trickling in. (Photo by Jan van der Wolf/Pexels)

The stock markets are entering a phase where prices aren’t surging, downgrades are increasing, and upgrades have died down. This means there is no significant divergence between stock performance and analyst ratings.

Coal India’s stock rose 15.5 percent last month, yet ‘buy’ calls by analysts dropped to 19 in October from 20 in September. The coal producer was among seven stocks downgraded after their prices rose, even though only marginally in most cases, in October. No stocks were upgraded after their prices fell.

Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel stock prices climbed 11 percent and 8.08 percent, respectively, but they were downgraded. While 22 of 24 analysts had a ‘buy’ call on the aluminum maker in September, only 21 of them retained the call in October. While seven of 33 analysts had a ‘buy’ call on the steelmaker in September, only six of 34 analysts retained that in October and two had a ‘hold’ call.

Why has sentiment turned against these stocks? According to analysts, it is largely due to weakening global growth and company-specific disadvantages.

Coal India had a stellar first quarter, with its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubling to Rs 12,250 crore from a year earlier.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, which has a ‘reduce’ call on Coal India, the company benefitted from strong e-auction realisations on the back of high imported coal prices, which were likely to sustain only in the first half of FY23. Besides, a wage revision may weigh on the company’s bottom line.

Hindalco faced the heat because Ball Corporation, one of the biggest clients of subsidiary Novelis, reduced its growth outlook. The US beverage-can maker cut its volume growth outlook for North America and South America.

A downturn in the US housing and construction sector was expected to hit the subsidiary’s revenue. Novelis has an input-cost advantage because it uses scrap metal. But with benchmark LME prices falling, that advantage has weakened.

Falling demand for steel globally and export duties weighed on steel stocks, but JSW Steel seemed to have particular disadvantages. ICICI Securities, which gave JSW Steel a ‘sell’ call in its latest report after the Q2 results, said the steel company could be more vulnerable than its peers to the steel cycle because it has committed a higher level of capex and has surplus capacity.

The analysts added that valuations look expensive at 6.8x FY24E EV/EBITDA, and they valued it at 5.7x FY24E EV/EBITDA, with a target price of Rs 475. The stock is currently at about Rs 680.

Among the seven contrarian downgrades, analysts were most pessimistic about Tata Motors. Its stock went up 2.34 percent in the month, but ‘buy’ calls fell to 26 in October from 27 in September and ‘hold’ calls increased to five from three. While the small increase in the stock price reflects waning optimism, analysts are also starting to turn negative on it.

HDFC Securities, which has a ‘reduce’ call on Tata Motors, cited the poor performance of both its Jaguar Land Rover and India businesses in Q1 in a July 27 report. It pointed to weakening margins in the first and free cashflow losses. Margins were weaker for JLR because of chip shortages and poor product mix.

JLR’s India business posted a free cashflow loss of Rs 2,890 crore “due to adverse working capital”, according to the analysts, and the company’s net consolidated debt went up QoQ to Rs 60,700 crore in Q1 from Rs 48,700 crore in Q4 of FY22. HDFC Securities analysts continue to hold a pessimistic view on the company, which will announce its Q2 results on November 9.

“We expect TTMT (Tata Motors) to post a loss again in Q2 on a consolidated basis due to weak performance at JLR,” the analysts wrote.

Quarterly change

In the three months ended October, there were contrarian downgrades on 10 stocks and contrarian upgrades on five. The prices of the downgraded stocks had risen by 5.4 percent to 15.2 percent over the three months, and prices of the upgraded stocks had fallen by 1.9 percent to 5.5 percent in this period.

Among the downgrades, Coal India, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank stock prices rose by 15.2 percent, 13.7 percent, 11.6 percent, and 10.3 percent, respectively.

‘Buy’ calls on Coal India fell to 19 from 22 and ‘sell’ calls went up to four from three; ‘buy’ calls on NTPC dropped to 25 from 26; ‘hold’ calls on Mahindra rose to four from three; and ‘buy’ calls on IndusInd Bank slipped to 43 from 44 and ‘hold’ calls went up to six from four.

Valuations and debt seem to be dampening the outlook on NTPC, while supply chain worries and sluggish rural demand may go against Mahindra.

With credit growth taking off and deposits falling, banks with a strong deposit base have a definite advantage and vice versa. IndusInd Bank falls in the latter category, according to HDFC Securities, which has a ‘reduce’ call on the stock.

The most downgrades were for the Bajaj Finserv stock, which rose 9.4 percent in the quarter ended October. ‘Buy’ calls fell to six from eight, while ‘sell’ calls rose to two from one.

Analysts at Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly Edelweiss Wealth Management) said that while the NBFC has a “robust business franchise and track record,” the stock’s valuation is steep. The brokerage has a ‘reduce’ call on Bajaj Finserv.

“Performance of the general insurance business has been volatile along with below-industry growth,” it added.

Among contrarian upgrades, HDFC Life had the deepest fall in prices and the highest increase in upgrades. The stock price fell 4.53 percent in the three months ended October. While ‘buy’ calls on the stock went up to 32 from 31, ‘hold’ calls fell to two from four.

The share prices of Tata Consultancy Services and SBI Life fell 4.2 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. However, ‘buy’ calls on TCS went up to 24 from 23 while ‘sell’ calls fell to nine from 11. ‘Buy’ calls on SBI Life went up to 35 from 33, while ‘hold’ calls fell to one from two.

HDFC Life seems to have won over analysts because of growth driven by diversified business and the acquisition of Exide Life, which gives the parent a better presence in south India. Investors are also optimistic about prospects for insurance in an underpenetrated market, which seems to be helping SBI Life.

Caution was sounded on TCS because of high sub-contracting costs and lower net hiring. However, Motilal Oswal, which has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, is counting on the strong spending environment in the US and higher additions of freshers as positives.

Yearly change

In the 12 months ended October, contrarian upgrades outnumbered contrarian downgrades 10 to four.

Shree Cement’s record looked impressive. Though its shares fell by 23.4 percent over the 12-month period, it won over three more analysts into making a ‘buy’ call. While ‘buy’ calls went up to 19 over this period, ‘hold’ calls fell to 16 from 18 and ‘sell’ calls from 11 to 12.

Cement company profit margins have been under pressure because of higher diesel and pet coke prices and lower demand during the monsoon. Now that pet coke prices are cooling and demand is likely to pick up, some companies in this sector are starting to look good. Analysts also like Shree Cement’s cash-positive balance sheet and expanding capacity.

Perhaps HDFC Life’s numbers are even more heartening – although its share price fell 22.4 percent in the 12 months ended October, the upgrades increased substantially. ‘Buy’ calls on the stock went up to 32 from 27, while ‘hold’ calls plummeted to two from 12 and the sole ‘sell’ call was done away with.

HDFC was also on the list of maximum increase in upgrades. Stock prices of HDFC and Tata Motors fell 17.3 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively, but ‘buy’ calls on HDFC went up to 26 from 24 and on Tata Motors to 19 from 15 over this period.

One analyst placed a ‘sell’ call on the Bharti Airtel stock, which climbed 18.3 percent in the 12 months ended October. In the 12 months ended September, none of the analysts had a ‘sell’ on the stock.

ICICI Bank’s stock price rose 13.15 percent but ‘hold’ calls rose to one from none previously.

‘Buy’ calls on Britannia Industries fell to 20 from 27 and ‘hold’ calls went up to 16 from 10.