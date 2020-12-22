Contract workers of listed companies may become eligible for stock benefits: Report

Representative Image

Workers hired on a contract-basis at listed companies might soon become eligible for employee stock options (ESOPs) and other stock-related employee benefits.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) might remove the word 'permanent' from the definition of 'employee' under norms on stock-related employee benefits, Business Standard reported.

According to the existing regulation, only permanent employees (including executives) and directors are eligible for ESOPs.

Promoters and independent directors will continue to remain ineligible for such benefits, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The move will help start-ups and technology companies attract talent, since they often hire mid-level consultants, the report said.

"This move will help listed companies attract specialised talent and build a sense of ownership even if they are for the short term. Benefit schemes for employees, including ESOPs, have gained importance, particularly for new-age companies and start-ups," Sudhir Bassi, executive director at Khaitan & Co told the paper.

The market regulator is also considering combining rules on sweat equity and stock-related employee benefits to prevent duplication and overlapping.

An expert panel suggested the revisions to the regulation, the report said. SEBI will release a consultation paper in January and invite public comments on the proposed changes to the norms.