Continuity, client stability key priority, says new Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee

The new management of Mindtree will engage with all clients and staff to ensure continuity and stability, said the company's recently-appointed CEO Debashis Chatterjee.

Speaking to media persons after taking charge, Chatterjee said, “All efforts are already underway to ensure stability. Ultimately it is clients who are important.”

AM Naik, group chairman, L&T Group, had written to all Mindtree clients promising to ensure continuity and outlining the benefits of the company now being a part of a larger group. He will be also be visiting clients in Europe towards August end.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO, L&T and Vice-Chairman of the Mindtree board, will be visiting clients in the US. The US is the largest revenue generator for Mindtree, contributing about 70 percent of the revenue.

Rostow Ravanan, co-founder and former CEO, had said during Q4 results that there have been client concerns. However, Subrahmanyam said that so far clients have not raised any concerns.

They have also met senior leadership across verticals and also service and delivery heads.

In addition, the management had also written to Mindtree staff reassuring them the Mindtree’s culture would continue.

This was another major concern among employees who appreciated Mindtree co-founders’ open-door policy.

While the position of CEO is filled, other key positions such as Chief Operating Officer, previously occupied by NS Parthasarathy, co-founder, Mindtree lie vacant.

Subrahmanyan said that the company is looking at filling the position internally for now and will take a decision at a later date.

Subrahmanyan said the L&T management has been talking with the outgoing management Rostow Ravanan, Krishnakumar Natarajan and NS Parthasarathy on a daily basis.

The co-founders resigned on July 5, 2019 soon after L&T successfully concluded India's first hostile takeover in decades.

Natarajan responded in a message to Subrahmanyan after the latter informed him of the new CEO, saying Chatterjee was the right choice for the role and wished them luck.

What would be the new CEO’s first plan of action?

As he takes over as the CEO, Chatterjee’s said his first course of action would to understand the management team and strengthen the growth focus.

L&T already has two listed technology services entity in its fold – L&T Infotech and L&T Technology Services. Subrahmanyan said Mindtree will be run as a separate entity just like other firms and will have digital as its unique positioning.