Continue to look for a feasible solution for Jet Airways: SBI's Anshula Kant

Anshula Kant, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), spoke to CNBC-TV18 about Jet Airways resolution, SBI's credit growth and concerns surrounding the power sector.

Talking about Jet Airways, Kant said, "It is very difficult to stay at this stage. It has been all over the media – SBI and our other colleague bankers have been trying very hard to find a reasonable solution which suits or which is appropriate for all stakeholders. However, let us wait and see. I think in the next couple of weeks, one way or the other we will know."

With regards to the SBI's credit growth, she said, "If you look at our segmental growth, our fastest growing segment is still retail which is the housing loans and the personal loans, which we call express credit. Many of them are getting disbursed in tier II and tier III cities. So urban we are growing very well on the retail side. I think in rural areas, retail loans are growing reasonably well. Agri loans per se themselves – because of all the debt waivers etc that have been announced, our effort is to keep up and maintain the quality and the portfolio. So it is growing, our rural portfolio is doing well but maybe at a slower pace than the urban portfolio."

On the power sector, she said, "Power sector – there are some concerns, which have been expressed by the distribution companies (DISCOMs) regarding the agreements those problems we are trying to sort out. If that happens within March, it is okay but definitely, we are looking at two cases otherwise one may spill over."