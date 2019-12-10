Continental crosses 1 million production milestone in auto components at Bengaluru plant

Technology firm Continental on Tuesday said it has crossed one million production milestone in various automobile components such as electronic control units (ECUs), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC), at its Bengaluru plant. The company started production of ECUs at its Bengaluru facility in January 2018.

"In the past few years, we have been substantially increasing our production capacity at various plants in India, to meet the growing demand for vehicle safety technologies," Continental Automotive India Head of Vehicle Dynamics business unit Krishan Kohli said in a statement.

Continental is working to support the original equipment manufacturers in providing safety products such as ABS, ESC and speed sensors for both passenger cars and two-wheelers.