Content to commerce: How D2C brands are riding high on influencers

“Just as the pandemic hit, I started posting a lot of photos and videos on Instagram, and they gradually started receiving a lot of attention. Today, I engage with 5-7 brands in a month, many of which are Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands,” says Noorin Sha, who has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram and is now classified as a micro-influencer.

Sha is not alone. Millions of micro and nano-influencers are being engaged by D2C brands to connect with their target audience, mostly millennials and Gen Z, who are highly reliant on social media to discover brands.

Under the D2C model, companies sell their products directly to customers, without involving any intermediaries such as distributors and retailers. The companies sell their products through digital channels such as social networks, marketplaces, as well as their own ecommerce sites and apps.

Given that they largely sell their products to individuals, rather than in bulk to wholesalers/retailers, it becomes essential for D2C brands to have a large user base and maintain a strong relationship with these customers. However, India has over 600 D2C brands targeting the same cohort today, making discovery and recall value a challenge for these brands. And that’s where influencers come in.

Influencers are essentially social media celebrities with a large following. They partner with brands and use their oversized presence on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other media platforms to create content and promote the brands. And they are in demand.

“We see two types of content — one is educational, which happens through YouTube tutorials and long-form content; the other is entertainment, which is more on Instagram Reels and short-video apps,” says Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder of makeup brand Sugar Cosmetics.

The massive demand for influencers has also given rise to influencer marketing outfits. These are online platforms that help D2C brands quickly connect with influencers appropriate to their products and industries, such as skincare, fashion, food and healthcare influencers. India’s best-known D2C brands include Zivame, Mamaearth, The Good Glamm group, Plum, Licious, BoAt, Healthkart, Wakefit, Pepperfry and Lenskart

With competition heating up, unicorn and soonicorn D2C brands are now actively acquiring prominent content and influencer marketing platforms to play up their content-to-commerce strategy. Some brands are also building in-house teams to manage the influencers and their content directly.

Some go organic, others acquire

In an effort to widen their customer base quickly, some D2C brands have gone on an influencer acquisition spree. For instance, The Good Glamm Group, a beauty and personal care startup brand that recently turned unicorn (valued at over $1 billion) has so far invested $270 million in acquiring celebrity media and influencer talent management network Miss Malini Entertainment, women-centric digital platform POPxo, and publishing platform ScoopWhoop. Through these acquisitions, The Good Glamm Group is targeting different cohorts, including a spectrum of influencers from the macro to nano level. Some of that money has also gone into acquiring premium mom-and-baby brand MomsCo and baby products brand BabyChakra.

Likewise, Honasa Consumer, the parent company of personal care brand Mamaearth, has acquired woman-focused content platform Momspresso and its associated influencer engagement platform Momspresso MyMoney.

Explaining the acquisition strategy, Darpan Sanghvi, founder of The Good Glamm Group, says: “We wanted transactions to happen on our site so that we understood our customers better.”

The move seems to have clicked. “Post the acquisitions, our growth graph has been like a hockey stick. From 30,000 new customers a month in March 2020, we went to 60,000 after acquiring POPxo. Today, we are at 4,30,000 new customers, which was possible because of the acquisition and the influencer network,” says Sanghvi.

In fact, the Good Glamm Group has gone a step further to create a separate group, Good Creator Co., comprising the Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly influencer networks. This platform has an influencer base of more than 1.5 million and reaches over 70 million users every month. Furthermore, it aims to have over 10 million influencers by this December. The Good Creator Co, which will function independently, is working with over 70 brands and has a current revenue run rate of Rs 75 crore.

Sanghvi makes it clear that he is not done yet. The company is scouting for more such content or influencer marketing companies.

The cost factor

D2C brands have seen a meteoric rise since the onset of the Covid pandemic, and this has intensified competition in the space. But customer acquisition and building customer loyalty have been key challenges even for deep-pocketed players. Experts say the D2C companies are buying influencer platforms primarily to cut their customer acquisition costs.

The costs involved in directly reaching out to customers and acquiring more of them every month have been the biggest outgo for D2C brands. “If we had to acquire so many customers on our own, it would have easily taken us three years, and that would have been much more expensive,” says Sanghvi.

“Today, a D2C unicorn spends around Rs 2-6 crore on influencers in a month,” says an influencer marketing professional who works with these brands, on condition of anonymity.

Influencing the influencers

Experts say D2C companies acquire content or influencer marketing businesses either for the technology that has been built or the team that works for these brands. “Content businesses are structured very differently, so for large companies, building these takes more time whereas acquiring and marketing is much faster,” says Rahul Chowdhri, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund.

But, he adds that at the same time mergers are difficult. “The acquired team needs to be given freedom and at the same time aligned with the common goal. Things may not go exactly as planned. You need to give time so that long-term objectives can be achieved."

The marketing experts Moneycontrol spoke to said acquiring or managing platforms gives the companies better control over the content of influencers. “Brands always have an issue with the creative freedom influencers have. This gives them better control to send out the message they are keen on,” said one expert, who handles many influencers.

The Sleep Company, a D2C brand, has a team that directly manages influencers and at the same time is also scouting to make the right acquisition. “Having the data in-house brings more cost efficiency and reaching out to the right cohort becomes much easier,” says Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company.

Richa Shahi, a micro influencer with an Instagram following of over 68,000, who regularly works with D2C brands, says a lot of them insist on an ‘exclusivity clause’, which means the influencer cannot engage with rival brands or other similar brands.

Pain Points of influencer marketing

Although there is no dearth of influencers today, issues such as scaling up and transparency on the conversions still continue.

“We have not reached the point like China where an influencer can live-stream and sell products. By 2025 or so, we will get there. But, today our goal is more to engage with users on Instagram rather than to sell. We focus on the impressions, not the number of sales,” explains Mukherjee of Sugar Cosmetics.

Brands are also increasingly looking to work more with micro and nano influencers, at the bottom of the pyramid. These are low-cost but have more content, and allow brands to steer peer-to-peer conversions.

Mukherjee says that though engaging with mega or macro influencers brings in the likes, the product loses visibility amid the sea of other products. That’s where his team comes in. “Our role (scouting for influencers) is similar to that of a casting director. They need to find the people who have 1,000-3,000 followers but create extraordinary content and spend hours making this content,” he says.

Sugar Cosmetics now has a team of seven members scouting for the right influencers in both English and vernacular content. “We are quite selective while working with these creators. In a month, Sugar Cosmetics engages with 200-250 influencers at the most,” says Mukherjee.

While the market is still maturing, brands and marketing experts are sure that the content-to-commerce strategy will only get bigger in the years to come. India’s influencer market is expected to grow to Rs 2,200 crore by 2025, from Rs 900 crore in 2021, according to GroupM INCA’s India Influencer Marketing Report. Clearly, peddling influence is a serious business.