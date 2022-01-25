MARKET NEWS

Content Engineers raises $50 million from Veear Projects

PTI
January 25, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
Representative image

Film and digital studio startup Content Engineers on Tuesday said it has raised USD 50 million (over Rs 370 crore) as an initial investment from technology consulting and angel investing enterprise Veear Projects Inc.

The fund will be used to create intellectual properties of creative content — including feature films, web series, documentaries and docudramas — to cater to theatrical and OTT space, the company said in a statement.

"Content Engineers intends to bring a methodical approach of IP creation for creative and commerce to fulfil the ever-growing demand of grass rooted original Indian content,” it said.

Led by ex-Jio Studios Chief Marketing Officer Saurabh Varma and ex-Cinepolis Gulf and Sony Pictures executive Utpal Acharya, the firm plans to set up its ideation cell, media-tech initiatives, technology innovations, VFX studios, post-production unit and a virtual production and script lab.

The team will consist of writers, storytellers and content creators from all across India, including Tier II and Tier III towns, with a key focus on commercially viable original and unexplored stories, it added.
Tags: #Business #Content Engineers #Veear Projects
first published: Jan 25, 2022 01:15 pm

