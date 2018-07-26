Container Corp Q1 profit edges up 2% to Rs 252.3 cr

Container Corporation of India today posted a marginal 2 percent rise in profit after tax at Rs 252.3 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2018. The company had posted profit after tax of Rs 246.5 crore in the year-ago period, Container Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 1,630.3 crore in April-June 2018, from Rs 1,555 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2017/18.

Total expenses of the company increased to Rs 1,280.3 crore over Rs 1,225 crore in the year-ago period.