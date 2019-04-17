App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumers in south India spend more on groceries, prefer smaller pack sizes: Report

Nearly 24 percent of overall FMCG sales in India are from the five south Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Consumers in southern India tend to buy small pack sizes, are more experimental, and on average, spend more on groceries compared to the rest of India, according to a study by research firm Kantar Worldpanel.

Their monthly survey studies consumer behaviour to understand the shopping habits of households by following their monthly purchases of FMCG goods and shopping frequency among other factors. The report said India's five southern states are more urbanised, economically progressive, better developed and lead the country socially. And this influences their shopping behaviour.

Nearly 24 percent of overall FMCG sales in India are from the five south Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala, according to K Ramakrishnan, Group Head and General Manager, Worldpanel division, Kantar in India.

Nearly 33 percent of the households in these southern states are SEC A and B households, i.e. of a higher socio-economic class. This is higher than the rest of India that has 24 percent such households. The south has a per capita net state domestic product (NSDP) beyond Rs 130,000, as against a national average of Rs 85,229.

related news

NSDP is defined as a measure, in monetary terms, of the volume of all goods and services produced within the boundaries of a state during a given period of time after deducting the wear and tear or depreciation, accounted without duplication.

Ramakrishnan said all these factors "determine some level of affluence or a slightly more forward consumer demographic and that's perhaps the reason they are experimenting".

Average grocery bills from these states are higher than the rest of the country. Households here spend around Rs 7,892 on FMCG annually, while other parts of India spend Rs 7,365. "Southern households are in love with smaller packs," the research noted. The average pack size bought in south India is 178 grams (excluding packaged wheat flour), notably less than the 215 grams average for the rest of the country.

Since they buy smaller packs, south Indians buy more packs in one go which is reflected in the numbers. People of these states buy 586 packs of FMCG annually as opposed to 534 packs in the rest of the country. They spend more on food products and households care products.

"On average, southerners pay 31 percent more for household care products and 12 percent more for food and beverage products than the rest of the country," the study said.

Nearly 25 percent of Parle's sales come from the south and therefore, the company offers the maximum amount of storage units for its stock there. "The south, unlike other zones, has a very well-developed multi-channel distribution. For instance, it was among the first zones to latch on to modern trade and has also been a pioneer as far as digital marketplaces are concerned. Given these variables, the consumer in the south is far more evolved," Mayank Shah, senior category head at the Mumbai-based firm told Mint.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Business #FMCG #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child

These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update

AAP, Congress Talks in Final Stage as Sonepat Seat Last Hurdle in Alli ...

Bhim Army Chief's U-turn: Won't Fight Modi in Varanasi to Keep Dalit V ...

Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?

Just 4 Years After Its Foundation, Digital Sukoon Has Won The Best Dig ...

Akhilesh Takes a Jibe at Yogi, Asks Voters to Beware of ‘Thokidar’ ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderaba ...

After Clean Sweep in 2014, Mahagathbandhan Surge May Trip the BJP in U ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.