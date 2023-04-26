 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consumer-lending platform Niro raises Rs 90 crore in Series A funding

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

The Bangalore-based fintech company secured the equity funding from a consortium of investors including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC and others.

Niro, which was founded in 2021, is an embedded lending platform that enables consumer internet platforms to become lending superpowers.

Niro, an embedded consumer-lending platform, announced on April 26 the closure of its Series A round of Rs 90 crore ($11.0 million) through a mix of equity ($8.5 million) and debt ($2.5 million).

With this funding round, Niro aims to expand its partner footprint, product offerings and risk analytics capabilities and bolster its technology layer, the company said in a statement.

The Bangalore-based fintech company, co-founded by Aditya Kumar and Sankalp Mathur, secured the equity funding from a consortium of investors including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC and others, according to the statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Aditya Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Niro said, “Sankalp and I are extremely humbled and excited to share news of this fundraise. Raising capital, especially in this environment, is a testament to the success of the Niro thesis which has seen rapid and real validation in a very short span of time. We’re grateful for
Elevar’s continued support, and excited to welcome GMO, Rebright Partners, MSIVC, Venture Catalysts and YAN to our journey. We strive to continue to deliver value for our platform partners, lenders, and ultimately, end consumers.”