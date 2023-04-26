Consumer-lending platform Niro raises Rs 90 crore in Series A funding

Niro, which was founded in 2021, is an embedded lending platform that enables consumer internet platforms to become lending superpowers.

Niro, an embedded consumer-lending platform, announced on April 26 the closure of its Series A round of Rs 90 crore ($11.0 million) through a mix of equity ($8.5 million) and debt ($2.5 million).

With this funding round, Niro aims to expand its partner footprint, product offerings and risk analytics capabilities and bolster its technology layer, the company said in a statement.

The Bangalore-based fintech company, co-founded by Aditya Kumar and Sankalp Mathur, secured the equity funding from a consortium of investors including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC and others, according to the statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Aditya Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Niro said, “Sankalp and I are extremely humbled and excited to share news of this fundraise. Raising capital, especially in this environment, is a testament to the success of the Niro thesis which has seen rapid and real validation in a very short span of time. We’re grateful for

Elevar’s continued support, and excited to welcome GMO, Rebright Partners, MSIVC, Venture Catalysts and YAN to our journey. We strive to continue to deliver value for our platform partners, lenders, and ultimately, end consumers.”

The venture debt was funded by Innoven Capital and previously in October 2021, Niro raised its seed round of $3.5 million, which was led by Elevar Equity, the release further read.

Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner, Elevar Equity said, “Niro has demonstrated tremendous growth in a short time along with achieving robust risk metrics, near zero CAC, and in-depth partnerships. This model is unique in its effectiveness and is well poised to scale with this round of infusion - we see Niro well on its way to making a significant dent in what is a market of millions of underserved customers, looking for thoughtful credit opportunities to meet their aspirations.”

By providing customised credit offerings, Niro empowers platforms to drive engagement with and create value for their end consumers - driving revenue growth in the process.

Ryu Muramatsu, Founding Partner, GMO VenturePartners, said, “As GMO, we believe in the founders with solid execution capabilities and a genuine dedication to problem-solving. Aditya and Sankalp, serial entrepreneurs in the space, have demonstrated credentials and founder-market-fit to a great extent. We are honoured to support them by bridging Japan’s capital and India’s fintech ecosystem.”

Niro has partnered with consumer internet companies such as Snapdeal, Quikr, Housing.com, and several others since its inception.

The company has disbursed over 300 crores of loans across more than 200 cities in India and has a monthly origination run rate of over 60 crores.