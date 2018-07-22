App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Consumer durable makers welcome GST rate cuts on white goods

The government has reduced the GST rates on white goods, such as ACs and washing machines, to 18 percent from 28 percent

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Consumer durable makers today welcomed the government's move to bring - ACs, washing machines, refrigerators,etc - in the lower GST slab, saying that it will act as a catalyst for the industry.

The move will also help the domestic manufacturing, and help in creating more employment opportunities, said Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

The industry was demanding a lower GST rate on white goods since July last year, when GST was implemented.

CEAMA president Manish Sharma said "This is a welcome move by the government which has come at an impending time, when we are just about to prepare ourselves for the upcoming festive season."

The GST Council in its meeting held today has decided to reduce tax rates on several general-used items like TV (below 26 inches), washing machines and refrigerators from 28 to 18 percent.

According to the industry body, reduction in duty on TV sets up to 26 inches will create more demand from the rural areas.

"The reduction of GST slab on television sets of up to 26 inches from 28 percent to 18 percent will certainly improve the products penetration and affordability in smaller towns across the country," said Sharma.

Home appliances and electronic good maker Haier has also welcomed the move and said that its a boost for the industry.

Haier India president Eric Braganza told PTI, "This should be a good boost to the industry. This would stoke the demand. Hopefully we would see good growth in washing machines for the rest of the year and good business in ACs next year.

However, he also added that government should have extended this benefit to all sizes of TV panels.

Sharma who is also president and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia said "However, in order to improve the gamut of its usage even further, we had hoped for TV sets of at least up to 43 inches to be taxed under the 18 percent tax slab."
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 09:10 pm

