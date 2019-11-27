App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Consumer commission asks CHD Developers to refund Rs 3.4cr to home buyers, give compensation

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), in four similar orders, has directed the CHD Developers to pay compensation at the rate of 12 per cent on the principal amount paid by each home buyer, from the date of payment till the day refund is given.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Apex consumer commission NCDRC has directed a real estate builder to refund within four weeks Rs 3.4 crore received from four home buyers, along with compensation, saying that they cannot be asked to wait indefinitely for the delivery of possession in the absence of a committed date while the company enjoys their hard-earned money.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), in four similar orders, has directed the CHD Developers to pay compensation at the rate of 12 per cent on the principal amount paid by each home buyer, from the date of payment till the day refund is given.

"The complainants cannot be asked to wait indefinitely for the delivery of possession in the absence of a committed date and the act of the Opposite Party (developers) in relying on Force Majeure clause while enjoying the hard earned money of the Complainants for a long period without any valid reason, is not only an act of deficiency of service but also amounts to unfair trade practice," NCDRC President R K Agrawal and member M Shreesha said.

Close

The commission also directed the company to pay Rs 25,000 to each of the four home buyers as cost of litigation within a month and clarified that since the interest is being awarded as compensation, therefore tax cannot be deducted from the amount.

related news

The complainants had booked residential flats with CHD Developers in its housing project 106 Golf Avenue, which was to be constructed in Sector 106, Gurgaon, Haryana.

The company had promised the home buyers to deliver possession of their respective flats within 42 months of the execution of the agreement.

The complainants alleged that possession was not offered to any one of them despite having paid different amounts to the company.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.