App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Consider employees objection to Tata Steel bid: NCLT to Bhushan Steel creditors

"Objections filed by the applicants shall be forwarded to the CoC for due consideration on March 20, 2018. Any decision taken by them in this shall be placed before NCLT at the time of final approval of the resolution plan," the NCLT said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden Bhushan Steel has been directed by the National Company Law Tribunal to consider objections raised by company employees over the bid submitted by Tata Steel in its meeting tomorrow.

A two-member NCLT bench headed by Justice M M Kumar directed the CoC, which is scheduled to meet tomorrow over the resolution plan of the highest bidder Tata Steel, to consider the objections raised by the employees. The tribunal also directed the resolution professional to report about the decision taken by the CoC in this regard to the NCLT.

"Objections filed by the applicants shall be forwarded to the CoC for due consideration on March 20, 2018. Any decision taken by them in this shall be placed before NCLT at the time of final approval of the resolution plan," the NCLT said.

During the proceedings, senior advocate AS Chandhiok appearing for the employees of Bhushan Steel submitted before the bench that Tata Steel is an 'undischarged insolvent' and is not entitled under section 29 A of the IBC Code.

related news

He further informed that he has furnished all documents and other related documents regarding it to the resolution professional.

"Consider my application and pass an appropriate order," said Chandhiok.

However, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, appearing for Tata Steel, opposed Bhushan Employees' application questioning their locus on the matter.

The NCLT refused it stating that it is not inclined to accept Tata Steel's objection at this stage.

On March 7, Tata Steel had said it had been identified as the highest resolution applicant to acquire controlling stake of Bhushan Steel, which was undergoing insolvency proceeding.

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #Companies #India #NCLT #Tata Steel

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC