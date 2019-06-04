App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Conneqt Business Solutions buys Allsec Tech's shares worth Rs 171 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Conneqt bought 53.87 lakh shares for Rs 171.85 crore with the average price being Rs 319 per scrip.

PTI
Conneqt Business Solutions, a subsidiary of business services provider Quess Corp, purchased nearly 54 lakh shares of Allsec Technologies Ltd worth over Rs 171 crore through open market.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Conneqt bought 53.87 lakh shares for Rs 171.85 crore with the average price being Rs 319 per scrip.

In a separate transactions, two individuals named Adiseshan Saravanan and Ramamoorthy Jagadish sold 27.31 lakh and 26.55 lakh shares of Allsec Technologies, respectively.

While Adiseshan sold shares worth Rs 87.12 crore, Jagadish offloaded shares valuing at Rs 84.72 crore with the price being Rs 319 per share.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:47 am

