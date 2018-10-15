Connaught Place's khadi store sees record Rs 1.25cr sale in a single day: KVIC

Khadi India's flagship store in Central Delhi's Connaught Place here has registered a record Rs 1.25 crore sale in a day, an increase of 276 per cent than the previous year, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Sunday.

The outlet has registered a record sales of Rs 1,25,25,671 sale on Saturday, which the KVIC claimed is the highest ever sale so far in its history.

Enthused by the new record, the Minister of State for MSME (Independent Charge) Giriraj Singh said that KVIC had done a commendable job in fulfilling the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am sure that this bumper sale would silence the critics of our government's economic policies," he said.

KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the achievement to the prime minister for supporting Khadi and mobilising Khadi lovers to adopt and promote Khadi products.

He said the previous sales record was of Rs 1,19,10,982, which was recorded at the same outlet on October 17, 2017.

"It was due to the appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the sale of this outlet has gone up from Rs 27 lakh–highest in 2015, to over Rs 1.25 crore on October 13 this year," he said.

Saxena added that the sale on October 13 has recorded a rise of 276 per cent as compared to the sale of Rs 33.26 lakh on October 13, 2017.

The KVIC said that as many as 11,705 customers visited the showroom on October 13 and total number of bills issued from the counter were 2341 which means an average purchase of Rs 5350 per customer.

On October 2, the same store has recorded the sale of Rs 1.06 crore on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, an increase of 51 per cent than the previous year. It was an increase of around Rs 36 lakh as compared to the sale of Rs 70.01 lakh in 2017, the KVIC said in a statement.

Earlier this year, sales of Khadi, including solar and poly vastra, had grown to Rs 2,503 crore during the 2017-18 financial year as against Rs 2,007 crore in 2016-17.

Moreover, with the average Khadi sale of Rs 120.09 crore by departmental sales outlets (DSOs) in the 2015-18 period, a growth of 168.24 per cent has been recorded as compared to Rs 44.77 crore between 2004 and 2014.

As many as 375 new Khadi institutions were established after 2015 in some two-odd years, whereas the number of new Khadi institutions established in 10 years between 2004 and 2014 was only 110, the KVIC said.