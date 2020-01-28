Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP signed Maharashtra govt CMP, says Nawab Malik

The common minimum programme worked out by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress when they formed government in Maharashtra was signed by leaders of all three parties and it is not right to say just one party did so, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Malik made the statement in the wake of Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan saying on Sunday that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written undertaking from the Shiv Sena that the new government in the state would work within the ambit of the Constitution.