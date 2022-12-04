 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress plenary session to be held in Raipur in second half of February 2023

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold a three-day plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in the second half of February next year.

The party also announced that as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will run a massive campaign 'Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan’ from January 26 for two months. The campaign will be a part of which padyatras will be taken out. The party also mentioned a letter from Rahul Gandhi talking about the core message of the yatra will be distributed among the people along with a ’charge sheet’ against the Modi government.

The Committee unanimously resolved that the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress will be held at Raipur in the second half of February 2023, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference reading out a party statement.

"We will have a discussion on various subjects at this three-day plenary session. There will also be a big public meeting,” Venugopal said. He said the steering committee meeting also held a review of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and a future course of action was decided upon.

"It has been decided that a massive campaign ’Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan’ will be carried out from January 26 for two months. As per this campaign, block level padyatra covering all gram panchayats and booths, will be carried out,” he said.