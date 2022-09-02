English
    Congress only party in country that elects its president: Ajay Maken

    Ajay Maken, who is Congress' Rajasthan in-charge, arrived here to review the preparations for the party's proposed 'Halla Bol' rally on September 4 in Delhi.

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
    Congress is the only party in the country that holds an election for the post of its president, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said.

    He stressed that the presidential election will take place according to the party's rules. "Everyone should be satisfied as there are no elections in any political party. Has anyone heard about election of J P Nadda in the BJP, has anyone heard about election of Amit Shah? he said.

    Nadda is the president of the BJP while Shah was his predecessor. Responding to objections being raised by some party leaders on the fairness of the exercise, Maken said the election is being held according to the tradition and rules of the party.

    Election for the post of Congress President is to be held on October 17. There is speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being considered for the post.

    Maken, along with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Gehlot, also held a meeting with office bearers and party workers from across the state through video conferencing.

    During the meeting, Gehlot said the situation prevailing in the country is not hidden from anyone and claimed that democracy is in danger and the BJP was indulging in politics of polarisation.

    The BJP is attacking the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for political gains, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ajay Maken #Congress #India #Politics
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 06:52 am
