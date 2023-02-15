 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress' Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh urged the RBI to ensure that "excessive debt exposure" by the Adani Group - currently and in the future - does not destabilise India's banking system.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and sought an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

"The Adani Group has been described as 'deeply over-leveraged' - if the Adani Group has artificially inflated the value of its stock through manipulation by offshore shell companies and raised funds by pledging those overvalued shares, the recent sell off in stock prices is creating vulnerabilities for the Adani Group to find financing, and by implication for India's banking system," the Congress MP said in his letter dated February 14.

Ramesh called on the RBI to look into two aspects - what is the true Adani Group exposure of the Indian banking system and what are the explicit and implicit guarantees that the Adani Group has been given that it will be bailed out by Indian banks if foreign funding dries up.