Cong demands President's rule in Tripura, alleges violent attacks on political opponents

The Congress on Sunday demanded imposition of the President's rule in Tripura, alleging law and order had collapsed under the BJP and members of opposition parties were facing violence in the state. Congress spokesperson and in-charge of Tripura affairs of the party Ajoy Kumar said a sitting High Court judge should probe the incidents of political violence in the northeastern state.

"We demand from the central government that in view of the horrific and violent incidents the Congress party workers are being subjected to in Tripura, President's rule should be imposed in Tripura due to the complete collapse of law and order," Kumar told reporters here. "We also demand that the prime minister should answer in the Lok Sabha why the political opponents in Tripura are being subjected to political violence by the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Kumar, who was accompanied by party MLA Sudip Roy Burman, former MLA Ashish Saha and AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang, claimed that around 100 Congress workers and 50 party offices were attacked. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations.

The Congress leaders claimed that senior party leaders along with AICC in-charges in Tripura are being subjected to continuous life-threatening violence and police and the security personnel "have become silent spectators". "It is a grave situation in Tripura that the people of India should be privy about, the systematic death of democracy taking place in the far northeast of our country," he claimed.

He claimed Sudip Roy Burman has been subjected to as many as seven life-threatening attacks over the last few months. No arrests have been made till date on all the cases, he claimed.

He also alleged that there were attacks on media persons who did not play along with the BJP.