Congress alleges Vinod Adani's 'central role' in Adani group's 'nefarious activities', asks if it's not worthy of SEBI, ED probe

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the party's "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Adani group has made "misrepresentations" about Vinod Adani's central role in its "nefarious activities".

"Just because the PM is 'Mauni Baba' on this issue (like on Chinese incursions) it doesn't mean we stop asking questions of him. Here is HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun)-14," Ramesh said on Twitter

The Congress on Sunday alleged that Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod Adani is at the centre of financial flows that leverage one group of Adani assets to send loans to another, and asked if this was not worthy of an investigation by the SEBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Recently, Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate whose chairman is Gautam Adani.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.