'Conflict of interest' an issue, side job is fine: Wipro CEO on moonlighting

Wipro reaffirmed its stance on moonlighting on October 12 when it announced its results for the second quarter, and said that the primary issue is with employees who have an “obvious conflict of interest”.

“We’re perfectly fine with someone having a little side job here and there. It’s different if you’re working for a company that is in our environment,” Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said, stressing that the company’s problem lies with conflict of interest.

He added that as per the employment agreement, he not only expects employees to dedicate time to Wipro but also to themselves and their families.

“It’s not a question of legal, it’s a question of ethics. We don’t believe it’s right to have two jobs, having a conflict of interest. If other companies do not have a problem with that, I respect that… Also, we are not doing anything new or different. It’s clear to our people when joining Wipro,” Delaporte said.

The issue of IT professionals taking up a second job or a side gig has received polarised reactions, but it is thought to be made possible due to work from home.

Most companies, however, have termed it to be unacceptable. Wipro recently fired off a missive to employees, saying that offices will be open for four days a week, and they were encouraged to be on campus for three out of four of those days. Those in leadership roles at the company will work out of offices three times a week.

CEO Delaporte’s comment on moonlighting from the company’s leadership comes after Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji’s tweet on moonlighting, where he had termed it to be ‘cheating’, had received a flurry of responses.

Last month, he had said that the company found 300 people who were working directly for its competitors. Wipro, at the time, had said that employees “found to be operating in circumstances that are in direct conflict with Wipro’s interests” were terminated.

Premji had said that Wipro employees working directly with a competitor was a “complete violation of integrity in its deepest form”.

At the time, he had said there is no space in the company for an employee who also wants to work for a competitor. “I will stand by what I said. But I do think it's a violation of integrity if you're moonlighting in that shape and form,” he said.

While Wipro has reaffirmed its stance, this also comes at a time that hundred have freshers have said that they are awaiting onboarding, and are yet to hear back from the company about a timeline. When asked, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said the company will honour all job offers it has made, but did not provide any details on when employees are likely to hear back.

Wipro’s competitor TCS also reaffirmed its stance against moonlighting earlier this week, and called it an ethical issue. HCLTech, which also announced its results on October 12, said it doesn’t approve of moonlighting.