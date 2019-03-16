App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confident that China will fall in line on Masood Azhar 'global terrorist' bid: Rajnath Singh

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi MD, TV18 and Network18, Singh aired his views on several of the issues making the headlines today ranging from the upcoming general elections to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh is confident that China will allow the bid in the United Nations (UN) Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist” after blocking such a bid for the fourth time on technical grounds.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi MD, TV18 and Network18, Singh said,“I do not believe that this is a diplomatic failure," adding that he is confident that China will fall in line.

“India will never be disheartened, we will continue to have talks with China,” he said, adding that there must be some reason for China to have taken this decision. “Every country has some compulsion. If for this reason that we break our relations with China, it will not be right,” he said.

Singh aired his views on several of the issues making the headlines, ranging from the upcoming general elections to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

On the current talks between India and Pakistan, Singh said that terrorism and negotiation can not go together. “Pakistan should stop terrorist activities, only then we can have a conversation. We will not let terrorism flourish on its soil, and will take effective action,” he said.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and his own choice to contest the elections, he said, “Modi ji will contest from Varanasi and I will definitely fight from Lucknow.”

On the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics, Singh said, “There will be no special difference from her arrival as many people keep coming to politics all the time.”

On the politicisation of the Balakot Air Strike, he said, “Why are the leaders of India in such a shock? It is unfortunate that questions on the air strikes are asked. When an Indian asks the number of casualties from these strikes, then he is questioning the bravery of the army,” he said.

One can tune in to CNN News18 and other News 18 regional channels tonight at 9pm for the complete interview.

Disclaimer: Network18 is the parent company of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Digital that publishes Moneycontrol.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 08:57 pm

