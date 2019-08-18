App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Confident of coming out of RBI's PCA framework by March next year, says UCO Bank CMD

The Reserve Bank of India's PCA framework kicks in when banks breach any of the four key regulatory trigger points, namely capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio, net non-performing assets, return on assets (profitability), and leverage ratio.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai June 1, 2013. Fed up with a profitable textile company's failure to repay its loan, India's UCO Bank has taken its grievance public, placing newspaper ads last month that brand the industrialist owner of S. Kumar's Nationwide Ltd a defaulter. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India Ltd and Bank of Baroda are also preparing to name and shame corporate borrowers which are not paying them back, bank executives told Reuters. This aggressive tactic for dealing with bad debt marks a major departure from the traditional laid-back approach of Indian state lenders. Picture taken June 1, 2013. To match Story INDIA-BANKS/DEBT
Leaflets advertising loans are pictured inside a commercial branch of the UCO Bank in Mumbai June 1, 2013.

Public sector lender UCO Bank is confident of coming out of the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by March next year and hopes to turn profitable by the last quarter of fiscal year 2020, its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel said on August 18.

The Reserve Bank of India's PCA framework kicks in when banks breach any of the four key regulatory trigger points, namely capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio, net non-performing assets, return on assets (profitability), and leverage ratio.

"We are growing quarterly, and we have pledged to come out of the PCA framework. I am hopeful and confident we will come out of PCA by March 2020," Goel told reporters on the sidelines of the bank's meeting of branch heads.

"In the quarter ending June 2019, we have shown an operating profit of Rs 1,201 crore. It is the highest in the last fourteen quarters. Loss is only on account of NPA provision. If we recover from NPA, this provision will reduce and we will come into profitability," Goel added.

Speaking on the NPA front, he said, "Our NPA in March 2019 was Rs 29,786 crore. It has reduced to Rs 29,432 crore. Net NPA in March 2019 was Rs 9,650 crore, and it has come down to Rs 8,782 crore in June quarter."

Goel said the bank had set an NPA recovery target of Rs 2,000 crore per quarter, or Rs 8,000 crore per year, in addition to cases referred to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"In NCLT cases, I am confident, within this quarter, as on date, we should be in a position to recover at least Rs 1,500 crore from three-four big accounts. This will be done in December if not in September," he said.

The Sunday meeting was part of the Union finance ministry's directives to PSU banks to hold consultation and seek suggestions from officers starting from branch level, in order to align banking with national priorities.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI #UCO Bank

