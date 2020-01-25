CONCOR to be partner in developing Machilipatnam Port: Balashowry

YSRCP Member of Parliament Vallabhaneni Balashowry on Friday, January 24, said Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) would become a partner in developing the Machilipatnam Port.

The CONCOR had proposed Rs 3,000 crore Integrated Logistics Manufacturing Zone (IMLZ) in Machilipatnam as a part of the port project, Balashowry said.

He said a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) would be formed for the project with 40 percent stake of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and 60 percent of CONCOR.

In the evening, CONCOR Chairman and Managing Director V Kalyana Rama met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence and discussed the Machilipatnam Port project.