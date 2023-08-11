Concor plans capital expenditure of Rs 600 crore in 2023-24

Representative image.

Container Corporation of India (Concor) plans to spend around Rs 600 crore as capital expenditure in 2023-24 to procure rolling stock, containers and rakes.

"Out of the Rs 600 crore, we will spend Rs 200 crore to upgrade the handling machinery, Rs 200 crore to procure containers, Rs 150 crore to acquire new terminals and Rs 50 crore for miscellaneous," Ajit Kumar Panda, Director (Project & Services), said in a post-earnings conference call on August 11.

He added that Concor had spent around Rs 560 crore in 2022-23 with a majority of the investment of around Rs 300 crore being spent on procuring rolling stock which will be delivered in 2023-24.

In the first quarter of 2023-24, Concor has procured around 1,800 containers so far and the company will add around 400 containers every month in 2023-24.

"We aim to add close to 5,000 containers in 2023-24," the company's chairman and managing director Kalyana Rama said, adding that Concor is also looking to acquire around 24 trains in 2023-24, after adding four trains to its fleet in April-June.

Concor also aims to commission another five terminals by the end of 2023-24.

Rama added that Concor is still on track to spend around Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000 crore as capital expenditure by 2026-27 to acquire rakes, start new inland container terminals, increase its domestic containers, and upgrade handling machinery.

"We want to acquire around 270 rakes in the next few years, double our domestic containers to around 2 lakhs, and develop a new ecosystem," Rama said.

Rama also said that Concor has lost market share in the export-import container train operator (CTO) cargo segment in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Concor's container train operator market share at the end of the April-June quarter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust stood at 60 percent, at the Mundra Port stood at 37 percent and at the Pipavav Port stood at 45 percent.

Concor had reported a market share of around 79 percent at JNPT, 38 percent at Mundra, and 48 percent at Pipavav at the end of December 2022.

Rama added that Concor had launched a new discount scheme in November, which offers its CTO customers a one-plus-one opportunity under the scheme.

Concor is also continuing its empty repositioning scheme and is also working on coming up with some new schemes.

In 2022-23, Concor had experienced a decline in its market share primarily in the western market (Mundra) and the NCR segment.

In order to enhance profitability from domestic operations, it had introduced value-added services such as distribution logistics and last-mile logistics.

This drop in market share was attributed to competitive pricing strategies from rivals and also faced competition from the road transport sector.

The logistics major maintained its guidance to improve Exim volume in 2023-24 despite seeing a drop in overall Exim volumes in India.

In 2022-23, Concor handled around 2.3 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TeU) of cargo traffic out of which 1.91 million TeU came from Exim and 440,878 TeU came from domestic operations.

"Even though exports may not increase, the existing Exim

volume has come down. In the last year, we lost some percentage share. Now we are working on regaining that share back. So that is the main thrust area this year. So we will get back our share, so that will increase our Exim volumes," Rama said.

Concor is also confident of meeting its guidance of 10 percent topline and bottom line growth in 2023-24, despite seeing an 18 percent on-year fall in its bottomline in April-June to Rs 245 crore and a 3.5 percent on-year fall in its topline to Rs 1,923 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins also fell to 20.6 percent from 24 percent a year ago.

Rama said that the big reason for the fall in the company's EBITDA margin in April-June was on account of rising land leasing charges, especially at its Inland Container Depot in Tughlakabad, Delhi.

"The Delhi government has increased the land leasing charge for Tughlakabad ICD by Rs 100 crore annually, which will reflect as a Rs 22-23 crore every quarter," Rama said.

The company's total land lease charges for 2023-24 are expected to rise to around Rs 500 crore from Rs 380-390 crore that the company paid in 2022-23.

Concor pays land lease charges at the rate of 6 percent per annum on the market value of industrial land with an annual escalation of 7 percent, for terminals run on railway land.

Last year, the Union Cabinet approved a policy under which land lease charges would be levied at 1.5 percent of the market value of land per annum with an annual escalation of 6 percent.

Concor currently runs 61 inland container depots (ICDs) of which 26 terminals are built on land leased from Indian Railways (IR). These 26 terminals account for more than half of the annual revenue of the company.

The company's empty running cost stood at Rs 28.6 crore for Exim market in April-June and Rs 86 crore for the domestic market, Rama said.

He added that Concor is aiming to run around 40 percent of its volumes on double-stack trains by the end of 2023-24, from the 25 percent volumes its serves at the moment.

Concor ran around 4,000 double-stack trains in 2022-23, and aims to increase the number of trains to around 4,500 in 2023-24.

On August 11, shares of Concor fell 4 percent as its June quarter earnings disappointed investors, triggering a sale of the logistics solutions provider's shares.

Macquarie observed that an overall underperformance was the result of a lower realisation and an increased land licence fee. Even though there was an increase in volume, the decrease in price counterbalanced this, resulting in a drop in revenue, according to the brokerage firm.

The foreign brokerage firm has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620. Macquarie said a balance between market share and profitability would be key.