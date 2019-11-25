CONCOR employee union says govt's plans to disinvest in railway PSU will lead to job losses

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently accorded "in -principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding of 30.8 per cent in CONCOR.
The employees union of Container Corporation of India Limited on November 25 said the government's plans to disinvest in the railway PSU will lead to loss of jobs.The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently accorded "in -principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding of 30.8 per cent (out of 54.8 per cent equity presently held by the Government of India) in CONCOR (container corporation of India limited) under the ministry of railways, along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 06:34 pm