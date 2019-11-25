App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

CONCOR employee union says govt's plans to disinvest in railway PSU will lead to job losses

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently accorded "in -principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding of 30.8 per cent in CONCOR.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The employees union of Container Corporation of India Limited on November 25 said the government's plans to disinvest in the railway PSU will lead to loss of jobs.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently accorded "in -principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding of 30.8 per cent (out of 54.8 per cent equity presently held by the Government of India) in CONCOR (container corporation of India limited) under the ministry of railways, along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #Business #Container Corporation of India Limited

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.