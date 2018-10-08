Concor: Change in strategy a positive for business; accumulate

Container Corporation of India (Concor), the leading rail freight transporter, has delivered strong operational performance in the recent few quarters. Higher volumes, along with cost efficiencies, have aided financial performance. We expect the momentum to continue as the recent changes in business model and strategy will further fortify the company's market leadership. Completion of the Dedicated Freight Corridor is another long term trigger that needs to be watched out for.

In Q1 FY19, revenue increased 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,568 crore. This was aided by higher volumes across both segments as well as SEIS (Service Exports from India Scheme) incentive-related income of Rs 70 crore. Operating margin stood at 24.9 percent compared to 23 percent in the year ago period.

On a segmental basis, domestic volumes grew 9 percent YoY, while export-import (EXIM) segment reported a 11 percent volume jump. Concor’s handling volumes grew 11 percent at 0.9 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit). During FY18, volumes rose 14 percent, aided by robust performance by both segments.

The management has realigned its business model and strategy and decided to offer 45 days of free storage for import/direct port delivery (DPD) containers as well as export/direct port entry (DPE) containers. The changes have been implemented across its 46 EXIM terminals starting September. While these changes would impact Concor’s topline as it earns around Rs 250 crore (around 4 percent of FY18 topline) from storage and warehousing facilities, it stands to gain from the incremental volume. Also, revision in rail haulage charges (increase of Rs 1,500 per container) should offset the decline in storage revenue.

The new business strategy reinforces the management’s focus on gaining further market share by utilising idle capacities and also emerging as an integrated container rail solutions provider.

Earlier this year, the management said its plans to diversify its business by foraying into coastal shipping with an exclusive business partner. The company invited tenders to hire two container ships for 10 years to start its coastal shipping business. BSE-listed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics emerged as the lowest bidder for the deal after the second round of bidding. However, Shreyas has decided to withdraw its offer on account of an exclusivity clause, which meant that the ship operator will have to ply the ships exclusively dedicated for Concor. In light of these recent developments, Concor’s shipping foray has been delayed for the time being and a new tender (with revised terms and conditions) will be floated over the due course of time.The 190-km railway line between Ateli in Haryana and Phulera in Rajasthan, which forms part of the 1,500-km long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), has commenced operations from August 15. Extension of the railway line from Rewari to Ateli (Haryana) and Phulera to Marwar (Rajasthan) is expected to be completed by December. Concor has an Inland Container Depot in Rewari, which is one of the major junctions on WDFC. This will have a positive impact on Concor’s business, but the entire benefits will only be realised once both the eastern and western freight corridors turn operational in 2020.The continuous rise in crude oil prices, along with a depreciation rupee, has had a spiralling effect on domestic petrol and diesel prices. Rail transportation offers a more economical alternative in comparison to road transportation and could see some shift in volumes in the current market environment. The increase in transportation cost is expected to have a positive effect on Concor's domestic freight operations.Increased economic activity will keep domestic volumes strong, while the improvement in international trade dynamics continues to support EXIM volumes. However, the EXIM segment could see some tapering over trade war concerns.

The management has guided at 10-12 percent volume growth for FY19. We expect revenue and profit growth to be marginally higher on account of price hikes, cost rationalisation, market share gains and economies of scale.

Concor has strong business fundamentals and cash-rich balance sheet. In terms of valuation, the stock trades at FY19e price-to-earnings multiple of 24 times on account of its market leadership. The company is expected to be a steady compounder over the next couple of years. We recommend investors accumulate this stock as the company has strong revenue and profit visibility.